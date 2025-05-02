Chennai Mayor hands over Rs 7L aid to sanitary workers

CHENNAI: On the occasion of May Day, Chennai Mayor R Priya distributed welfare kits worth Rs 7.41 lakh to 400 sanitation and malaria workers at an event held at the Ripon Building. The mayor also took part in a feast organised for the workers.

Currently, 3,959 permanent sanitation workers, 420 Non Muster Roll (NMR) workers and 4,990 workers from SHGs are employed in Chennai corporation. The welfare kits, which include two uniforms, towels, a cap, tiffin box, water bottle and a bag, will be distributed to all of them.

Addressing the workers, the mayor said based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s directive, identity cards were issued last month through Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) to both permanent and temporary sanitation workers in government and private sectors. The ID cards will enable them to access various welfare schemes.

The mayor also highlighted the establishment of one-stop centres for cleanliness workers in all 15 zones to offer support services for the workers.