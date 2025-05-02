Six-lane road work from Tiruvallur bypass to Sriperumbudur starts

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled highway, from Tiruvallur Bypass to Sriperumbudur. The stretch is part of the 132.87 km Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) project.

This third phase of the road works will cover a 30.1 km stretch and include two-lane service roads on either side, with a total project cost of Rs 2,689.74 crore. Highways Minister EV Velu and other officials were present during the function held at Thiruvallur.

The 30.1 km Phase III of the CPRR will be executed in three stages: From Thiruvallur Bypass to Venkathur (10.4 km) at a cost of Rs 1,133.2 crore, Venkathur to Chengadu (10 km) at Rs 593.27 crore, and Chengadu to Sriperumbudur (9.7 km) at Rs 963.27 crore. The construction will include two major flyovers, one road overbridge, and two major bridges.

The 132.87 km six-lane access-controlled road is being developed at a cost of Rs 16,212 crore with the funding from World Bank and other international agencies. The highway aims to facilitate faster movement of goods from southern Tamil Nadu to Ennore and Kattupalli ports, as well as to Andhra Pradesh, bypassing Chennai city. The CPRR starts at Ennore Port and ends at Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram on the East Coast Road (ECR), passing through Thatchur, Tiruvallur Bypass, Sriperumbudur, and SP Koil.

Phase I of the project, undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) in 2021, covers a 25.4 km stretch from Ennore Port to Thatchur, including a link road to the Chennai Outer Ring Road, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,290 crore.