Virtual witness room at office of joint commissioner in Chennai to help speed up trials

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) inaugurated a pilot ‘Virtual Witness Room’ with video conference facility at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (East Zone) on Thursday. The facility was formally inaugurated by Vijayendra Bidari, Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters).

The facility, equipped with high-definition video conferencing systems, audio-video recording and archiving tools, a document visualiser, soundproofing to ensure privacy, enables investigating officers to depose in judicial proceedings remotely, reducing travel and saving time, thereby speeding up trial, a press note added.

The initiative is legally supported by Section 254(1)-(3) of the BNSS, which allows recording of evidence by public servants through electronic means. The Madras High Court has already directed courts in the state to accept such virtual depositions from designated locations.