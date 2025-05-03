Bad weather re-routes Bengaluru bound flights to Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai International Airport briefly became an unscheduled hub on Friday evening after inclement weather forced at least four flights bound for Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to be diverted mid-air.

According to sources, three domestic passenger flights and one international cargo service were rerouted to Chennai between 6:25 pm and 7:10 pm. The diversions included two IndiGo flights-6E6014 from Dehradun and 6E6508 from Rajkot’s Hirasar Airport (HSR) as well as an Air India Express service (IX2747) originating from Bagdogra.

All three aircraft were scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru but were redirected to Chennai, landing within minutes of one another. Also diverted was a long-haul Boeing 777 freighter, operated by German cargo airline AeroLogic. Flight 3S0533 had departed from Hong Kong and was enroute to Bengaluru when it was diverted. It landed in Chennai at 7:10 pm and was parked at the remote stand designated for wide-body aircraft.