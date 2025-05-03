‘Crazy’ mohan’s works booked by The Alliance Company

CHENNAI: The Alliance Company, a pillar of excellence and tradition in the Tamil publishing industry, announces its milestone achievement of completing 125 remarkable years of publishing quality books in Tamil. This is no mean feat for any organisation, and they have been pioneers in publishing books of literary and other diverse values. Their authorship includes popular writers like Devan, Cho S Ramaswamy, Vaali, actor Sivakumar, actor Suriya, and more. Since its inception, its forte has been publishing translations of many great Indian writers from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Kannada, to Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

As part of its 125th anniversary celebrations, The Alliance Company unveiled 25 books authored by humourist, playwright, and screenwriter Crazy Mohan.

These books, spanning his iconic plays, witty essays, and timeless humour, were released on May 1. The 25 titles include: Allaudin and 100 Watts Bulb; Anbulla Maadhuvirku; Ayya…! Amma…! Amammaa…!; Beware of Maadhu; Chocolate Krishna; Crazy Ghost; Crazy Kishkindha; Crazyai Kelungal Vol. 1 &Vol. 2; Crazyudan Siriyungal Vol. 1 & Vol. 2; Gethaa Ubhadesam; Google Gadothgajan; Here is Kasi; Honeymoon Couple; Jurassic Baby; Maadhu +2; Maadhu Mirandal; Madhil Mel Maadhu; Marriage Made in Saloon; Meesai Aanalum Manaivi; Middleclass Murder; Orru Babyin Diary Kuruppu; Return of Crazy Thieves; and Satellite Samiyar.

The books were released by Kamal Hassan. The dignitaries on stage included Ravi Appasamy, KS Ravikumar, actor Jayaram, Maadhu Balaji, Alliance Srinivasan, and SB Kanthan. This event was not just a tribute to Crazy Mohan’s unparalleled contribution to Tamil theatre and literature, but also a testament to The Alliance Company’s enduring legacy of bringing exceptional literary works to readers across generations.