Rs 9,900-crore Koyambedu-Pattabiram metro corridor gets in-principle nod

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has granted in-principle approval to a Rs 9,928-crore 21.76-km metro rail corridor linking Koyambedu and Pattabiram, as the state moves to expand urban transport infrastructure in tune with the rapid ‘suburbanisation’ of Chennai’s western periphery.

The project includes three highway flyovers coming up at a cost of Rs 464 crore and is intended to reduce congestion along Outer Ring Road. The plan has been forwarded to the centre for clearance under an equity-sharing framework, with TN also seeking loan assistance from bilateral and multilateral lenders.

The corridor is designed to enhance connectivity to Pattabiram, where the state is banking on a Rs 330 crore Tidel IT Park, which was opened recently to catalyse development.

The upcoming tech hub — Chennai’s third after Taramani and Coimbatore — is expected to reshape the economic landscape of north-western Chennai.

“Located in north-western Chennai, TIDEL Park ensures seamless connectivity through upgraded road networks and the upcoming Metro, offering easy access for employees and clients across the city and suburbs,” said VS Sridhar, executive managing director, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, and head of GCC Advisory-Operations at Cushman & Wakefield.

The metro extension is also strategically aligned with emerging residential and commercial zones in Thirumazhisai, Tiruvallur, Kundrathur, Ambattur, Tiruttani, Avadi and Poonamallee — areas that are increasingly viewed as ripe for urban and industrial growth. The proposed link is expected to not only serve as a transport backbone but also unlock new employment corridors.