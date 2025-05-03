Rs 9,900-crore Koyambedu-Pattabiram metro corridor gets in-principle nod

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has granted in-principle approval to a Rs 9,928-crore 21.76-km metro rail corridor linking Koyambedu and Pattabiram, as the state moves to expand urban transport infrastructure in tune with the rapid ‘suburbanisation’ of Chennai’s western periphery.
The project includes three highway flyovers coming up at a cost of Rs 464 crore and is intended to reduce congestion along Outer Ring Road. The plan has been forwarded to the centre for clearance under an equity-sharing framework, with TN also seeking loan assistance from bilateral and multilateral lenders.
The corridor is designed to enhance connectivity to Pattabiram, where the state is banking on a Rs 330 crore Tidel IT Park, which was opened recently to catalyse development.
The upcoming tech hub — Chennai’s third after Taramani and Coimbatore — is expected to reshape the economic landscape of north-western Chennai.
“Located in north-western Chennai, TIDEL Park ensures seamless connectivity through upgraded road networks and the upcoming Metro, offering easy access for employees and clients across the city and suburbs,” said VS Sridhar, executive managing director, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, and head of GCC Advisory-Operations at Cushman & Wakefield.
The metro extension is also strategically aligned with emerging residential and commercial zones in Thirumazhisai, Tiruvallur, Kundrathur, Ambattur, Tiruttani, Avadi and Poonamallee — areas that are increasingly viewed as ripe for urban and industrial growth. The proposed link is expected to not only serve as a transport backbone but also unlock new employment corridors.
The proposed extension will commence at the existing Koyambedu metro station and traverse through bustling localities including Padi Pudhu Nagar, Mogappair, Ambattur, Thirumullaivoyal and Avadi, before culminating at Pattabiram (ORR).
Along this route, passengers will enjoy seamless integration with important transport hubs such as Ambattur Estate terminus & Ambattur OT, Avadi railway station and a major bus terminus, facilitating easier transfers and reducing travel time.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR), submitted to the state government in February, outlines a transit-oriented approach aimed at integrating mobility solutions with regional development strategies.
Ridership 87.6L in April
Chennai: CMRL recorded a total ridership of 87.6 lakh passengers in April, marginally higher than the 87 lakh reported in January and 86.7 lakh in February. March remained the busiest month of the year with 92.1 lakh passengers using the network. Wednesday saw the highest footfall for the month with 3.49 lakh commuters travelling across the system.