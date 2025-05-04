Only date, gender enough for birth and death certificates from corporation portal

CHENNAI: The lack of any user authentication on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) online portal for downloading birth and death certificates, which practically permits anyone to download the certificates of anyone else, has raised concerns about data privacy, misuse and vulnerability for targeted cyber attacks.

The online system, ever since its introduction in 2008, has allowed unrestricted access to birth and death certificates by simply entering the date and gender, without requiring a name, mobile number, OTP, or any other unique identification. The system then lists the certificates of every person matching the date and gender that can be downloaded.

Strangely, the Captcha used in the portal, a first-level defence to prevent automated bots from using any online system, is also ineffective in this case, as it is in a machine-readable text format that can be copied.

According to GCC’s online data, as of 2017, over 1.24 crore birth certificates and 31.23 lakh death certificates have been downloaded from the portal.

An Indian citizen living in Singapore, who recently tried to download her birth certificate, said she was shocked by the complete lack of security measures. She added anyone with a rudimentary knowledge can use AI tools to write code that can download these records en masse. She wondered whether the government has studied the ways in which this could be misused.