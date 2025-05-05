A melange of music and muses

With Band Cooum, Praveen brings together Gaana artistes, paraisai performers, Carnatic musicians, and more to craft original compositions that refuse to play by the rules of genre or geography. “It is a slightly wild idea to bring all of these forms together on one stage. It is more experimental, and about human interest, society, understanding different people — their backgrounds, cultures, even their food habits and everything else.”

Then there’s The Blue Trio, a group more comfortable in the realms of film music, fusion, and the occasional wedding stage. “This one is a fusion music group that plays classical, semi-classical and film music drawing some inspiration from the west,” says Praveen. “This is great for a breezy evening whether it’s for a public show, a wedding or a corporate event.”

The throughline across these projects? A refusal to stay still. “As a musician, I think it is such a blessing for us to have different avatars, to live so many different lives just by playing different kinds of music. That’s the true spirit of being an independent musician,” he says.