Heavy rain alert issued for nine TN districts; Chennai may receive light rain today

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a heavy rain alert for isolated areas located in the ghat regions of Coimbatore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Nilgiris districts, for Monday. On Tuesday, heavy rain may be likely over isolated areas in the ghat regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts.

Meanwhile, Chennai received an unexpected spell of rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, on Sunday afternoon. At the end of it, the observatory at Nungambakkam recorded just over 1cm of rain, while the one at Meenambakkam recorded 8mm, and the weather station at Chengalpattu recorded 1.9cm of rain.

Although temperatures dropped briefly, Chennai’s Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8°C for the day and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6°C, just falling short of the 40°C mark. According to the RMC, the city may receive light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday too. Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore also received light rain on Sunday.