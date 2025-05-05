Spill the tea, not venom

Spotted: A girl hunched over a mocha frappuccino in a noisy Chennai café, whispering life-altering secrets between sips.

In a city where everyone knows everyone else — and their second cousins — gossip isn’t inevitable. It’s essential. It’s survival of the chicest. Half the heartbreaks, career crashes, and fashion disasters I’ve dodged were thanks to someone whispering, “Psst, you need to know this.”

Sure, the popular series Gossip Girl made it look like sabotage wrapped in sequins. But here in the real world, gossip — the good kind, the protective kind — is basically an act of love. While gossip has a bad rep and is often linked to women who indulge in it for time-pass, social scientists have been studying and uncovering the benefits of gossip for several years now. And in an era that encourages speaking up and sharing thoughts, gossiping might not be all that bad.

So, what happens when Gossip Girl moves to Chennai, trades her Manhattan skyline for Marina Beach, and her flip phone for a group chat with 73 unread messages? You get an information network so fast, even your delivery app can’t compete.