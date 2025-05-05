Spill the tea, not venom

Spotted: A girl hunched over a mocha frappuccino in a noisy Chennai café, whispering life-altering secrets between sips.
In a city where everyone knows everyone else — and their second cousins — gossip isn’t inevitable. It’s essential. It’s survival of the chicest. Half the heartbreaks, career crashes, and fashion disasters I’ve dodged were thanks to someone whispering, “Psst, you need to know this.”
Sure, the popular series Gossip Girl made it look like sabotage wrapped in sequins. But here in the real world, gossip — the good kind, the protective kind — is basically an act of love. While gossip has a bad rep and is often linked to women who indulge in it for time-pass, social scientists have been studying and uncovering the benefits of gossip for several years now. And in an era that encourages speaking up and sharing thoughts, gossiping might not be all that bad.
So, what happens when Gossip Girl moves to Chennai, trades her Manhattan skyline for Marina Beach, and her flip phone for a group chat with 73 unread messages? You get an information network so fast, even your delivery app can’t compete.
City’s love language
In Chennai, gossip isn’t just chatter. It’s a survival tool. With social networks tighter than a family WhatsApp group, knowing who’s dating whom or who’s got a side hustle could shape your social standing.
You’ll hear it at weddings (aunty gossip is part of the ceremony), in office elevators, and at tea stalls where people wait for news that could change everything. It’s about managing your social positioning and steering clear of drama before it sneaks up on you.
“Contrary to what people generally hear, gossip sometimes does help one process their world, for better or worse. It makes sense of their lives,” city-based therapist Dr Preetha* notes. “Gossip isn’t petty.” she continues. “When it’s protective, it helps us form alliances and avoid harmful situations.”
Take Aaradhna K, a corporate professional. “If my best friend hadn’t passed on info about my toxic ex, I would’ve ended up blocking half my friends,” she says. “She saved me from going full ‘pick-me’.”
Dr Preetha recalls a story of a client who found herself entangled with a man whose reputation was, well, less than stellar. Her friends had all the warnings, but she was defensive, convinced they were just being overprotective. But then, the whispers started. One friend, then another, and soon enough, the same story was circulating. It wasn’t just idle chatter — it was a pattern. The more she heard, the harder it became to ignore. Eventually, the weight of these multiple, independent warnings convinced her to end things before her heart had a chance to get any more invested.
The kind that shatters
But we all know there’s another side to gossip. The negative kind is rooted in jealousy, insecurity, and boredom. We’ve all witnessed conversations where someone’s reputation was trampled, and we didn’t even blink.
“Gossip with malicious intent can have a devastating impact,” Dr Preetha adds. “It damages reputations, destroys relationships, and creates a culture of fear.”
Shreya*, an HR professional, recalls a friend who spread gossip to elevate herself. “She’d talk about people’s personal lives to make others feel small, so she’d seem more desirable. It was a power play.”
Such gossip isn’t just destructive — it’s toxic. It creates an environment where no one trusts anyone. Unfortunately, in our ultra-connected society, these whispers often dominate.
Dr Preetha shares another case where a person who spread malicious rumours about a colleague who got promoted, almost ruined her career out of frustration.
Who doesn’t love gossip?
How do we differentiate the gossip-lovers from the avoiders? Some thrive on it, others steer clear. For some, gossip is a way to stay connected, while for others, it’s a source of anxiety.
“I avoid gossip whenever I can,” says Abhay M, a Chennai-based tech professional. “There’s always so much noise. I’d rather focus on my work.”
For Amudha Bajaj, who thrives in the gossip cycle, “Talking about others helps me understand where I fit in. I know who to trust and who to avoid. It’s not idle chatter for me — it’s navigating life.”
For some, gossip is a coping mechanism, a way to understand the world. For others, it clouds judgment. It’s about comfort levels.
What’s changed in the way gossip circulates today? One word: technology. While our grandmothers exchanged secrets face-to-face over biscuits and coffee, today’s gossip flows through group chats and social media updates, quite obviously. “I remember when it took weeks for news to filter through,” says 62-year-old Ramya Venkat. “Now, it’s in your phone in minutes.”
Has this tech-driven gossip affected how we view it? Dr. Preetha says, “Older generations used gossip as a bonding tool, but today, it’s often used to manipulate and harm.”
The historical context
Anthropologist Robin Dunbar, who studied this, found that gossip evolved because early humans needed a way to navigate complex social groups.
Chennai’s gossip might feel modern, but it’s rooted in centuries of tradition. Historically, gossip was a tool for survival, especially among women. It helped maintain social order, whether warning a woman about a deceitful suitor or managing power dynamics within communities.
Today, however, men gossip just as much as women, though they often avoid the stereotype that women are the gossip-mongers.
“I find it hilarious that people think women are the only ones gossiping,” says Ajay S, a city-based entrepreneur. “Men gossip too, it’s just more socially acceptable when we do it.” Anurag Prasad, a litigation lawyer, shares his thoughts, saying “I used to think gossip was beneath me — like, I’m a rational guy. But now I feel like ignoring the social chatter doesn’t make you morally superior. It just makes you the last to know. Now I listen. Not to be nosy, but because buried in the drama is often something real — a red flag, a power play, a pattern.”
And here’s the tea, straight from the research kettle: Turns out, men and women gossip at pretty much the same rate — and this is coming from psychology expert Kathryn Waddington. In fact, an informal study of 100 images of gossip revealed that 62% featured only women. That’s right, a whole 62% of the time, it’s the ladies getting the ‘gossip girl’ label. But don’t get too comfy with that stereotype — men are just as likely to spill the tea.
The final sip
Despite its mixed reputation, there’s power in knowing things. “Gossip taught me to trust my gut,” says Vrindha MT. “When you hear the same sketchy story from three different sources, you learn not to gaslight yourself.”
For Vrindha, gossip empowers her by helping her stay two steps ahead. When done protectively, gossip doesn’t just benefit the receiver; it empowers them to make better decisions and avoid danger.
Gossip — the good kind — isn’t toxic. It’s the whispered “watch your back,” the group chat ping that says, “Hey, just so you know…” It’s a way to connect, share, and protect.
But like any tool, it can be misused. And in a city where everyone knows everyone’s business, getting the gossip right is key. So next time someone accuses you of being “too gossipy,” just smile sweetly, sip your frappuccino, and remember: Spill the tea, not the venom.
*Names changed.
The rules
Gossip, when done right, isn’t about tearing people down. Here are some ground rules for the best kind of gossip:
No cruelty, body-shaming, or slut-shaming.
No spreading harmful rumors that can hurt someone’s mental health.
No making things up for drama.
If your tea doesn’t help someone dodge a bullet or get through their day, maybe keep it to yourself.
As Dr Preetha says, “Gossip can be a force for good. It’s about the intention behind it. If it’s about protection and care, it’s valuable. If it’s about harm, it’s destructive.”