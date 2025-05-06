Chennai police arrest drug racket ‘kingpin’ nabbed in Delhi

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested an African national, T Abouf (39) and his local associate J Rahul (19) in a drug trafficking case in Delhi. A total of 15 gms of cocaine, 7 gms of heroin, 3 gms of methamphetamine and a sum of Rs 50,000 were seized from them.

Police had, in March and April, arrested 11 people in Chennai for the possession of narcotics, and Abouf is the alleged kingpin of the drug smuggling network. Abouf and Rahul were produced before a Delhi court, and then brought to Chennai.

It may be noted that the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit, along with Anna Salai police, conducted a surveillance-based operation on March 9. Five persons were nabbed and 23 gms of methamphetamine, 5.3 gms of OG-grade ganja, 2.6 gms of MDMA-based painkillers, a sum of Rs 1,67,600 and two digital weighing scales were seized.

Another suspect was arrested a few days later. Police also arrested five foreign nationals in April in Chennai and seized six gms of methamphetamine, 250 gms of ganja, a sum of Rs 3,500, four laptops and two weighing scales from them. The accused were allegedly linked to a broader trafficking network with international connections.

Based on the information gathered during the two operations, Abouf and Rahul were nabbed in Delhi.