Contract ward boy arrested for verbally abusing nurse at Guindy hospital

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old person employed as a ward boy on contract basis at the National Centre for Ageing in Guindy was arrested for allegedly verbally abusing a staff nurse under the influence of alcohol on Sunday night.

According to police, the accused, Johnson, had been working at the hospital for the past few months. On Sunday night, nurse Kavitha found Johnson asleep during duty. She clicked a picture of him and sent it to higher officials, who immediately cancelled Johnson’s contract and asked him to leave.

An enraged Johnson confronted Kavitha and allegedly verbally abused her. Based on Kavitha’s complaint registered on Monday, the Gunidy police arrested Johnson and sent him to judicial remand.

A police source said there was no physical altercation between the two. Talking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the media should not exaggerate the incident. The accused was drunk and an inquiry is under way.

It may be noted that a police outpost was set up for Rs 6 lakh recently on the campus.