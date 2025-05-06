CSK’s shining star to watch out for

At a time when the season has not gone well for Chennai Super Kings who are eliminated from this season of the Indian Premier League, Ayush Mhatre comes like a whiff of fresh air to an ageing side.

Drafted as a replacement for injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush has shown lot of promise and has a bright future in CSK. The 17-year-old showed his true potential while scoring 94 off 48 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

After the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar failed to make an impact, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey had insisted that youngsters will be tried and given a long rope. Thus, players like Shaik Rasheed and Ayush got regular places at the top of the order. However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was the one most impressed by Ayush’s stroke-making ability and temperament in the slam-bang version of the game. Incidentally, Ayush is the third-youngest player to score an IPL fifty at the age of 17 years and 291 days off 25 balls.