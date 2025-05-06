GCC to form internal complaints committees in all 15 zones to address POSH complaints

CHENNAI: GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran has issued orders to all 15 zones to establish Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 at the zonal level. The decision comes in response to a TNIE report exposing alleged sexual harassment of sanitary workers in Ward 84 of the Ambattur zone.

Currently, ICCs function only at the head office and regional-level offices in the north, central, and south regions. The new directive mandates setting up of similar committees at the zonal level to ensure grievances are addressed closer to where they occur, including for frontline workers and sanitary staff.

The directive states that each ICC must have at least four members, with a minimum of 50% being women, and should be chaired by a senior female officer of the respective zone. Members must include individuals committed to the welfare of women. The committees will be responsible for addressing complaints filed by women employees from all offices within their jurisdiction, including zonal, divisional, and ward offices.

The GCC has also instructed that details of ICC members-names, designations and contact numbers must be displayed on notice boards in all above-mentioned offices.