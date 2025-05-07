Blue the doors off fashion

Best Dressed (International celebs)

The blue carpet saw a lot of structured silhouettes, striking collars, stripes, capes, and more. “Saldana and Kaling’s looks bring out black dandyism at its best. Even though Saldana’s is a very masculine cut, there’s a corset element which is very feminine, and beautifully blended. I felt the same with Mindy Kaling — very structured and sharp,” says designer Raj Shroff.

Sarika Pawar, founder of the designer label House of Soi, picks Zendaya’s look as her favourite, saying, “The designers took it a notch forward, especially with the limited theme compared to previous years where you could wear a lot of bounce and fluff. I loved Zendaya’s hat and the tailored, all-white look.” But city-based writer, Aashna R was let down by Zendaya’s looks, “I have such high expectations for her, especially with Law Roach by her side, but this year it felt like she missed the mark.”

Sounak notes that Black celebrities took it to the next level. Pointing out Janelle Monae’s Thom Browne suit, he says, “It’s a crazy avant-garde take on a classic bespoke suit that is very androgynous with a constructed jacket and exaggerated shoulders to give a sense of power,” He adds, “All the Black people at the Met Gala wore the theme with a certain pride because these are stories of their forefathers. That sense of belonging was missing from the Indian diaspora who could have drawn from India’s colonial struggles and made the theme their own.”