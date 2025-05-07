Echoes of a forgotten era

It’s easy to miss The Old Curiosity Shop, tucked away in a noisy corner on Mount Road. But it has stood silently for almost 80 years, as the city’s skyline continued to rise high. Its faded red façade, arches, and sun-kissed stained glass windows whisper tales from a bygone era. The building is a curiosity in itself, wearing its age proudly.

The Old Curiosity Shop is like a time machine. As you step inside, the tinkling of a chime instantly transports you to a world that is far beyond the traffic snarls outside. You enter a sphere where every item you see gives a sneak peek into how humankind evolved in the last million years, where every object you touch has a history, a story to tell, and every sound is steeped in nostalgia.

The only rule to get aboard this nostalgic trip is no usage of mobile phones for photography. Ironically, the aisle where cameras are positioned, a paper clipping reads: 'No photography please'. If you wish to search for any artefact, the answers are right in front of you — Mohamad Lateef, the man with all the answers.

A small rectangular-shaped paper stuck on a wooden frame advises us to pretend it is 1890. Lateef then takes us through the collections. We sit under warm yellow lights, opposite each other, separated by a wooden table.