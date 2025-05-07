Many bars attached to Tasmac collect entry fee of Rs 50 per person per hour in violation of norms

CHENNAI: Several bars attached to Tasmac liquor shops in Chennai have been collecting entry charge of up to Rs 50 per person, per hour though no such tariff has been officially approved by the authorities.

A ground check by TNIE in and around Egmore, Chepauk, Triplicane, Velachery and Pallikaranai has revealed that a number of Tasmac bars are openly violating norms by collecting such entry fee from customers.

While non-AC bars charge Rs 20 to Rs 30 per hour, in some cases, the fee was as high as Rs 50. Surprisingly, a few bars had printed notice boards displaying the charge, indicating that the practice was being carried out without any fear of action from the authorities. Several customers told TNIE that they were not informed about the fee in advance and felt cheated when told to pay money while leaving the bar.

“We are already paying high price for liquor. Now, they are asking money even to sit inside. It is unfair,” said a customer at a bar in Triplicane.

Tasmac Employees Association state president and former MLA N Periyasamy said, “Collecting entry fee in bars is illegal. Officials must take action. If any bar is found violating rules, its permit must be cancelled.”

A Kathiravan (37) a customer from Velachery, said, “When we question the bar staff about the fee, they ask us to leave if we are not ready to pay.”

Despite multiple complaints, the violation continues, say customers. Senior Tasmac officials promised to take action against bars violating rules.