Camp chronicles in Chennai

Besides spending time with their favourite cartoons, games, books, or even physical activities, it is time for children to learn a new language, experience a unique culture, and develop skills. Here are four institutes that are conducting interesting summer camps for children to grow.
French Connection
At the Alliance Française of Madras this summer, the ocean comes ashore. Beginning May 10, a tide of ideas flows through the gallery spaces with We Are The Ocean, a multi-sensory festival that urges viewers to look deep — into coral reefs, mangroves, and the lives connected to the sea. From immersive VR dives and haunting field recordings to fibre artworks stitched with the sorrow of bleached reefs, this exhibition is no passive viewing. You listen, touch, dive in. Artist Kalyani Pramod’s Aazhi – The Deep Sea feels like both memory and warning. Elsewhere, AR frescoes and photographs trace not only waves but the fragile livelihoods built upon them. Film screenings and panel discussions round out this call to action, ahead of the UN Ocean Conference co-hosted by France in June.
“Our new exhibition We Are The Ocean demands to be experienced, not just told,” says Dr Patricia Théry Hart, Directrice of Alliance Française of Madras. “So we created an immersive ocean space with French and Indian artists to raise awareness on the interconnectedness between human activity and the ocean. It is important for us to propose impactful exhibitions as they are aligned with two of our core values: (1) We respect our environment, because protecting our planet is key to all our futures and (2) We work closely with other organisations that share our values.”
For language courses and camps, contact Sneha: 6383798352.
British Council
To help young learners make the most of this annual break, the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has launched the Summer School 2025. This theme-based programme is designed for children aged 6 to 17.
This year’s programme features a pair of dynamic themes. One is ‘Communicating with Clarity’, where students are helped to express themselves confidently in both speech and writing. Lessons focus on articulation, vocabulary building, and the ability to share ideas with precision and flair. The second theme focuses on ‘Engaging with Confidence’. At these sessions, through writing, pitching, and discussion-based tasks, students learn to analyse and present content effectively — skills they can apply both in and out of the classroom.
By the end of the course, learners will step out with stronger communication skills and greater confidence that extends far beyond the summer.
Age Group: 6 to 17 years (customised learning levels)
Duration: 2 weeks per theme | 2 hours/day | Monday to Friday
Locations: Across British Council centres in India
Register now: www.britishcouncil.in/english/courses-children/summerschool
Upcoming Batches: Batch 3: May 19-30
Konnichiwa, Chennai!
This May, the ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI Tamil Nadu Centre is turning its spotlight on Japan – its language, its art, and its enchanting worlds of imagination. From May 12 to 23, children aged seven and above can immerse themselves in the “Japanese for Kids” Conversation Course, a 30-hour interactive programme filled with stories, games, and activities that introduce them to the rhythms of Japanese life and language. Held daily from 10 am to 1 pm, the course is designed to be both educational and delightfully fun.
Meanwhile, for lovers of Japanese animation – and those curious to discover it – the Centre is hosting a Japanese Anime Festival till May 9. Screenings run from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at the Cultural Centre (Nelson Chambers, 6th Floor), featuring classics like Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Kiki’s Delivery Service. Entry is free, and all are welcome.
These cultural initiatives are part of the Centre’s enduring mission to make Japanese language and culture accessible, engaging, and memorable for everyone.
For more information, contact Anuradha, director, Japanese Language School, anuradha.rajasekaran@gmail.com.
Korean flavours
At InKo Centre, the spotlight is on immersive, joyful learning — with a strong Korean flavour. A short-term Korean language course for 13-16-year-olds offers more than just vocabulary drills. “The focus will be on introducing Korean in a fun manner — words, songs, common phrases, a bit of role play,” says Rathi Jaffer, director, InKo Centre, “rather than an emphasis on textbooks and testing.” It’s designed to whet young learners’ appetite for the centre’s regular language programmes under the King Sejong Institute, Korea, in partnership with the Busan University of Foreign Studies.
There’s also plenty on offer for food and K-pop lovers. In June, a Kimchi-making workshop will take you straight into a Korean kitchen, where a native expert will guide participants through the secrets of preparing and storing the country’s most iconic dish.
And if you’d rather learn with your feet, a K-pop dance event at The Studio@InKo Centre brings high-octane choreography and music to Chennai. With trainers from LDC who’ve made their mark at national K-pop competitions, it’s one part party, one part cultural deep dive — and 100% summer fun.
For details, contact:enquiries@inkocentre.org, or call: 044-24361224
Key points to keep in mind before enrolling your children in any summer camps from Tulir - Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse:
by Vidya Reddy
Organisers should be known to parents and easily reachable
Parents shouldn’t abdicate parental responsibility and park their kids at camps/places without ensuring safeguards
If the institutions/centres have child protection policies in place — A child protection policy must look at physical infrastructure and security, screening of staff and volunteers, training, and a code of conduct for volunteers and staff, which is shared with parents and protocols to respond to allegations
Before sending their children to camps, parents should physically verify the place, meet the people who will be engaging with the children, and ask if they can drop in and observe sessions
Parents need to ask the summer camp if they have a code of conduct, as well as protection standards in place that they will adhere to. As an additional step, it can be made mandatory for summer camps to register with the police, so that they are aware of the camps functioning under their jurisdiction
by Sannuthi Suresh
Parents should be able to meet with the people who are facilitating the camps and be able to receive updates about the camps every few days.
Protocols on how organisers use media to campaign their summer camps, specifically, if children are featured in promotional material on social media.
Protocols/policies in place to address bullying, problematic/harmful sexual behaviour displayed by children with other children.