Camp chronicles in Chennai

Besides spending time with their favourite cartoons, games, books, or even physical activities, it is time for children to learn a new language, experience a unique culture, and develop skills. Here are four institutes that are conducting interesting summer camps for children to grow.

French Connection

At the Alliance Française of Madras this summer, the ocean comes ashore. Beginning May 10, a tide of ideas flows through the gallery spaces with We Are The Ocean, a multi-sensory festival that urges viewers to look deep — into coral reefs, mangroves, and the lives connected to the sea. From immersive VR dives and haunting field recordings to fibre artworks stitched with the sorrow of bleached reefs, this exhibition is no passive viewing. You listen, touch, dive in. Artist Kalyani Pramod’s Aazhi – The Deep Sea feels like both memory and warning. Elsewhere, AR frescoes and photographs trace not only waves but the fragile livelihoods built upon them. Film screenings and panel discussions round out this call to action, ahead of the UN Ocean Conference co-hosted by France in June.

“Our new exhibition We Are The Ocean demands to be experienced, not just told,” says Dr Patricia Théry Hart, Directrice of Alliance Française of Madras. “So we created an immersive ocean space with French and Indian artists to raise awareness on the interconnectedness between human activity and the ocean. It is important for us to propose impactful exhibitions as they are aligned with two of our core values: (1) We respect our environment, because protecting our planet is key to all our futures and (2) We work closely with other organisations that share our values.”

