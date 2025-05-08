Crimes' muted tones

Generations have come and archaeologists and historians have studied them all. Their analysis has been solely dependent on artefacts, art, architectural ruins, fossils, and writings that were left behind. From the gods worshipped to the battles that were fought, every single proof gathered was painstakingly deciphered by experts to provide us with an understanding of our past.
The lot of us who currently reside on this planet can, however, be assured that no scholar in the distant future would ever have to face a dearth of documentation, especially of the visual kind. For haven’t we already bombarded every given space with our imageries? Armed with our laboratory, the smartphone, we go about manufacturing records of every moment that constitutes our lives. Filtering the relevant from the irrelevant is passé. The countless meals we have eaten/cooked, the dances we have danced despite having two left feet, the walk we planned one Sunday morning, the shoes we bought, the rage we felt, the neighbour’s pet cat… There is nothing that is not photographed and sent out into the virtual world.
And yet, no matter all the technological advancements that have made this possible, there are still those moments from the darker side of life that go visually unrecorded. Most crimes have zero images of the culprits to start an investigation. Police officials are primarily confronted with the leftovers of the offence. Barely any shocked witness would have the presence of mind to photograph the crime. Their memories may be the strongest evidence, but they need to be translated into a tangible form, and that is precisely the moment when the artist steps in.
Police sketch artists, also referred to as Forensic artists, create the image of the suspects, which helps the cops identify and apprehend the criminals. So, how is this done? To produce a visual likeness, they at first talk to witnesses or victims and develop a sketch after making repeated changes based on their inputs. It is important that the artist knows what kinds of questions would bring about the right descriptions needed for the portrait.
Several famous sketch artists have helped law enforcement agencies crack the toughest of cases. Lois Gibson holds the Guinness World Record for being the most successful forensic artist, having helped identify 751 criminals. Her determination to empower victims was fuelled by her near death experience as the victim of a serial rapist/killer.
Some of the most gruesome crimes in India, too, have been promptly solved with these sketches. Nitin Mahadev Yadav gets around 20 cases a month. In 2013, when a 22-year-old woman was gangraped at the abandoned Shakti Mills in Mumbai, her male colleague rushed to the police station. The police reached out to Nitin at 2.30 am, and without a moment’s hesitation, he helped by sketching the suspects based on the details given, leading to their arrest in 72 hours. He never charges a rupee for what he calls his service to the nation!
Artist’s sketches have played a crucial role in investigations, including terror attacks. Blending skills with psychological understanding, they have lent their creative hand to bring about justice. Art will always stand for human dignity!