Crimes' muted tones

And yet, no matter all the technological advancements that have made this possible, there are still those moments from the darker side of life that go visually unrecorded. Most crimes have zero images of the culprits to start an investigation. Police officials are primarily confronted with the leftovers of the offence. Barely any shocked witness would have the presence of mind to photograph the crime. Their memories may be the strongest evidence, but they need to be translated into a tangible form, and that is precisely the moment when the artist steps in.

Police sketch artists, also referred to as Forensic artists, create the image of the suspects, which helps the cops identify and apprehend the criminals. So, how is this done? To produce a visual likeness, they at first talk to witnesses or victims and develop a sketch after making repeated changes based on their inputs. It is important that the artist knows what kinds of questions would bring about the right descriptions needed for the portrait.

Several famous sketch artists have helped law enforcement agencies crack the toughest of cases. Lois Gibson holds the Guinness World Record for being the most successful forensic artist, having helped identify 751 criminals. Her determination to empower victims was fuelled by her near death experience as the victim of a serial rapist/killer.

Some of the most gruesome crimes in India, too, have been promptly solved with these sketches. Nitin Mahadev Yadav gets around 20 cases a month. In 2013, when a 22-year-old woman was gangraped at the abandoned Shakti Mills in Mumbai, her male colleague rushed to the police station. The police reached out to Nitin at 2.30 am, and without a moment’s hesitation, he helped by sketching the suspects based on the details given, leading to their arrest in 72 hours. He never charges a rupee for what he calls his service to the nation!

Artist’s sketches have played a crucial role in investigations, including terror attacks. Blending skills with psychological understanding, they have lent their creative hand to bring about justice. Art will always stand for human dignity!