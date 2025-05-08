Three murders in Chennai, suburbs in two days

CHENNAI: Three murders have been reported in Chennai city and its suburbs over the last two days.

According to sources, Raghu (40) and his wife Revathi (35) were residents of Tiruvottiyur. Owing to personal problems, Revathi had been living with her mother for a while. Raghu recently pacified her and brought her home.

On Monday night, neighbours heard the couple arguing in a raised voice, and early on Tuesday they heard a shriek. They broke open the door of the house and found that Raghu had stabbed Revathi and also slit his throat. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Revathi was declared dead. Raghu has been admitted for treatment.

In the second case, a 32-year-old painter, B Anandraj, was hacked to death inside his house in Minjur on Tuesday night by a three-member gang. Police said Anandraj, who lived with his mother, was alone at his house when the attacked happened. The Minjur police have detained three men in this connection. Preliminary inquiry found that the trio had been invited by Anandraj to consume alcohol.

Police arrested on Wednesday a resident of Veppedu village Luviyarasan (34) for killing a person who allegedly had a relationship with his wife. Sources said Luviyarasan had asked the deceased, Arunkumar (26), to accompany him during a visit to a relative.

When they neared a factory, Luviyarasan confronted Arunkumar about the alleged relationship and slashed his private parts with a knife. While Luviyarasan surrendered at a police station, the victim succumbed to injuries at a GH.