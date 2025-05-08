TN government sits on fare revision, auto rates go through the roof, hit Rs 80 for a km

CHENNAI: Even as the state has been sitting on the proposal to increase auto rickshaw fares for the past six years, the minimum fare has unofficially surged, reaching Rs 80 in North Chennai, Rs 100-Rs 150 in South and Central Chennai.
The situation is the same while booking online as drivers demand Rs 20-Rs 30 extra, and commuters end up paying Rs 100-Rs 120 for just 1.2km. Commuters allege that a large chunk of drivers refuse the trip if they are unwilling to pay more than the fare shown on the app.
“My bike broke down, so I booked an auto from T Nagar to a location near AGS Cinemas, just 1.2km away. The fare showed Rs 130, but the driver insisted on an additional Rs 20. Paying Rs 150 for such a short distance is simply unreasonable,” said S Malini Rithish, a resident of T Nagar.
In an effort to reduce public transportation costs, the state has not revised bus fares since 2018 and has introduced the ‘Magalir Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme, which allows women, trans-persons and persons with disabilities to travel for free on ordinary buses.
Similarly, suburban and express train fares have remained unchanged for years. Despite these measures, commuting within the city has become increasingly expensive, especially for those who don’t use two-wheelers, including the elderly, patients, and other groups.
During a recent citywide visit by TNIE, it was observed that in areas such as Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, RA Puram and nearby localities, auto drivers demanded Rs 100-Rs 150 for trips under 1.5km. In places like Anna Nagar, Mogappair and Egmore, minimum fares were typically around Rs 100.
Meanwhile, in Ambattur, Korattur, Kolathur and Perambur, even short trips ranging from 0.8-1.2km cost about Rs 80. However, the situation is worse in T Nagar, with fares reaching Rs 250-Rs 300 for distances of just 2-3km. After 10 pm, charges for trips to hospitals, railway stations,or bus terminals from T Nagar rises to Rs 400-500.
“The government has abdicated its responsibility in regulating auto fares. Some drivers compare themselves to doctors or lawyers, arguing that if we can pay them premium fees, we should do the same for autos,” said S Velan, a resident of Mylapore.
When contacted, officials from the transport department and CUMTA said fare revision proposals and supporting studies have been submitted to the government, and they are awaiting orders. The last official fare revision occurred in 2013, setting a base fare of Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional km. However, the fares have never been implemented.
Industry sources said, as per the transport department’s estimation, around two lakh autorickshaws operate within CMDA limits, covering Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, and parts of Ranipet district. About 40,000 (20%) of these are operated by hired drivers affiliated with autorickshaw drivers’ unions.
Notably, about 80% of drivers either own their vehicles or do not rely solely on driving for their income. Many of these autos are tied to local unions and operate independently of app-based platforms like Ola and Uber. As a result, they do not adhere to government-mandated or aggregator-set fare structures.
“Only union-affiliated drivers are demanding a fare revision. The rest simply refuse rides to those unwilling to meet their fare demands. That’s why strikes called by unions often go unnoticed. We were also assured to collect only Rs 50 minimum fare for 1.5 km during the fare revision meetings held at the offices of transport commissioner and CUMTA. But only 20% of the drivers are associated with the union,” said a union member.
A 19-year-old college student recounted, “I tried booking a cab from Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur to the MRTS station just 1.2km away, but couldn’t find one through Ola or Uber. I had no option but to take a roadside auto, which charged Rs 150.”
Officials from the transport department and CUMTA said fare regulation won’t work unless drivers who follow the official rates receive enough ride requests. “We are also working on a licensing system for aggregators so that fares can be regulated. Both aggregator regulation and fare control will be implemented simultaneously. Orders are expected soon,” they added.