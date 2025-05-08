TN government sits on fare revision, auto rates go through the roof, hit Rs 80 for a km

CHENNAI: Even as the state has been sitting on the proposal to increase auto rickshaw fares for the past six years, the minimum fare has unofficially surged, reaching Rs 80 in North Chennai, Rs 100-Rs 150 in South and Central Chennai.

The situation is the same while booking online as drivers demand Rs 20-Rs 30 extra, and commuters end up paying Rs 100-Rs 120 for just 1.2km. Commuters allege that a large chunk of drivers refuse the trip if they are unwilling to pay more than the fare shown on the app.

“My bike broke down, so I booked an auto from T Nagar to a location near AGS Cinemas, just 1.2km away. The fare showed Rs 130, but the driver insisted on an additional Rs 20. Paying Rs 150 for such a short distance is simply unreasonable,” said S Malini Rithish, a resident of T Nagar.

In an effort to reduce public transportation costs, the state has not revised bus fares since 2018 and has introduced the ‘Magalir Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme, which allows women, trans-persons and persons with disabilities to travel for free on ordinary buses.

Similarly, suburban and express train fares have remained unchanged for years. Despite these measures, commuting within the city has become increasingly expensive, especially for those who don’t use two-wheelers, including the elderly, patients, and other groups.

During a recent citywide visit by TNIE, it was observed that in areas such as Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, RA Puram and nearby localities, auto drivers demanded Rs 100-Rs 150 for trips under 1.5km. In places like Anna Nagar, Mogappair and Egmore, minimum fares were typically around Rs 100.

Meanwhile, in Ambattur, Korattur, Kolathur and Perambur, even short trips ranging from 0.8-1.2km cost about Rs 80. However, the situation is worse in T Nagar, with fares reaching Rs 250-Rs 300 for distances of just 2-3km. After 10 pm, charges for trips to hospitals, railway stations,or bus terminals from T Nagar rises to Rs 400-500.