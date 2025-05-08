Two sisters jump into canal to save kid, drown

CHENNAI: A woman and her younger sister drowned in the Krishna canal near Avadi on Tuesday while trying to rescue the former’s four-year-old son who fell into the water.

Police identified the deceased as Suguna (24) and Anjana (18). Suguna’s son Santosh was saved by a local resident, Nitishkumar (19), who saw them struggling in the water.

Police said sisters and the kid had gone to the canal to wash clothes when Santosh fell into the water. Suguna jumped into the canal despite not knowing how to swim, and Anjana also jumped in to help them.

Villagers pulled out the sisters and rushed them to a nearby primary health centre where they were declared dead. The Avadi Tank Factory police station has registered a case of accidental death.