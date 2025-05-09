Chennai cop held for seeking sexual favour from complainant

CHENNAI: A constable from the Avadi city police was arrested and suspended on Thursday on charges of harassing a woman who had requested his help in recovering her stolen bike. The constable later allegedly asked her to come to a hotel room, which she avoided after her brother dissuaded her.

According to the police, constable Haridas had worked on recovering the woman’s stolen scooter recently. While handing it over to her, he allegedly demanded Rs 15,000. When she expressed her inability to pay, he bargained for Rs 2,000 and asked her to come to a hotel room.

Shocked by the inappropriate behaviour, the woman confided in her brother who accompanied her to the hotel room where he had a heated conversation with the constable that was caught on camera.

Later, the hotel manager called the police and a detailed inquiry was conducted by the Avadi all women police station (AWPS) against the constable. He was formally arrested and sent to prison. The Avadi city police has also launched an internal enquiry against him for violating conduct rules.