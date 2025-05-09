Chennai corporation schools register 88 per cent pass in Class 12 board exams

CHENNAI: Out of the 5,387 students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams from Chennai’s corporation schools this year, 4,747 passed, registering a pass percentage of 88.12%, slightly up from last year’s 87.13%. The pass percentage of boys is 83.7%, and girls 91.46%.

Among districts, Chennai is ranked 35 in the list of performance of government schools including corporation schools.

“Last year, the extended area schools had pass percentages of just above 30%. However, this time, none of the corporation schools have a pass percentage below 64%,” a senior corporation official told TNIE.

The corporation plans to focus on Class 11 supplementary students and Class 12 students who fail in single subjects even during quarterly examinations, to improve the overall pass percentage next year. The official attributed the increase to additional training provided for slow and average learners, with a focus on one and two-mark questions and model tests.

Nungambakkam Girls Higher Secondary School is the only corporation school to record a 100% pass percentage like last year. Speaking to TNIE, headmistress Girija G said that most of her students come from families of daily wagers and housekeeping staff. “We tell students it’s enough if they come to school daily and we’ll help them clear the exams,” she said.

She added that the school follows category-wise training for learners. “For slow learners, we simplify every answer for them to understand better and guide them step-by-step.”

CHSS Puliyur, CGHSS Saidapet, CHSS Nesapakkam, CHSS Thiruvanmiyur and CHSS Kolathur were among the other top-performing schools, with pass percentages ranging from 98.61% to 95.36%.

From the 35 higher secondary schools in the city, 54 centums have been recorded this year, slightly fewer than last year’s count of 56. 65 students scored between 551 and 600 marks, while 247 scored between 501 and 550.