Tailor’s daughter scores 591 in Class 12 board exams, repeats Class 10, 11 feat

CHENNAI: V Keerthika, the daughter of a newspaper delivery man and a factory tailor, has topped Chennai in the Class 12 board examinations by scoring 591 out of 600 - the highest among all Chennai Corporation schools. A student of Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Pulla Avenue, Shenoy Nagar, Keerthika has once again made her parents proud, as she was a topper in both classes 10 and 11.
Despite her academic brilliance, financial constraints have now forced Keerthika to alter her higher education plans. The savings from her scholarship amount of Rs 53,000 were recently used to pay her brother’s BTech college fees. With this, an engineering course, her first choice, is no longer an option, says Keerthika. She is now planning to enrol in an arts college, with political science or a related subject and go on to prepare for civil services.
Keerthika lives with her family in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in TP Chatram, Shenoy Nagar. “Residing on the ground floor, our toilets often get clogged. Though the government staff respond to our complaints after repeated calls, there’s never a permanent fix.”
“All I ever wanted was to build an independent home for my parents - a peaceful place they could call their own,” she adds.
V Suganya, her mother, suffers from varicose vein issues and cannot work, while P Venkatesan, her father, remains the family’s sole breadwinner. To ease the burden, Keerthika’s brother also helps with newspaper delivery.
“Despite our financial constraints, we always wanted to give our children a good education. But now that the money we had saved for our daughter has been used up, we can only hope someone comes forward to support her financially in achieving her dream,” her mother said.
However, her father put on a brave face, saying he would do whatever he can to ensure his daughter gets to pursue what she wants. “It’s a proud moment for us. I will do everything I can to help her pursue what she truly wants.”
Mamata V from Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School (CGHSS), M H Road, Perambur, is also one of the toppers among Chennai Corporation students in the Class 12 board examinations with a score of 588 marks. Pooja P and Roshini K, also from the same school, have each scored 583 marks, jointly securing the third position.
B Deepa, a student of CGHSS, Nungambakkam, scored 476 out of 600 in the Class 12 examinations, including a centum in economics. Despite facing extreme financial hardships, Deepa remains determined to uplift her family.
Her father works as a daily wage labourer at construction sites, and her mother is employed as a housekeeper. The family lives in a cramped single-room house, paying `3,000 as rent, with access to only a shared restroom. Due to the lack of space, Deepa often stayed late at school to complete her studies before returning.
“I want to study BCom at Stella Maris College and get a government job in the banking sector. My biggest dream is to change our home somewhere and be able to buy things for my family without worrying about the price tag.”
Her mother added, “I studied up to Class 9 and her father studied up to Class 10. If someone had supported our education, we would have been in better jobs. I don’t want my children to go through the same. Any scholarship or financial support would be a blessing for us.”
M Shanmugeshwari, a student of CGHSS M H Road, Perambur, cleared Class 12 with 342 marks on Thursday. Raised by a single mother who earns `1,500 a week at a printing company, she now faces pressure to discontinue her studies, as her elder sister was married off after Class 12 due to financial struggles.
Determined to change her fate, Shanmugeshwari worked part-time during school days and holidays and is now seeking a job to fund her college education. “I don’t know what to do, but I want to make it through with my education. If anyone provides a scholarship, I believe my mother would let me study,” she said.