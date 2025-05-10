Greater Chennai Police’s Central Crime Branch nabbed prime accused in fake visa website scam in Jaipur

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police’s Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested the prime accused in the fake Korean visa website scam unearthed around two months ago.

A release said the accused, Mahaveer Khathat (34) of Ajmer, was identified as the main person behind the scam. A special team led by Delta-1 Cyber Crime PS Inspector Abraham Cruz Durairaj proceeded to Rajasthan and arrested Khathat in Jaipur. He was brought back to Chennai, produced before the Saidapet court on Thursday and sent to prison. Two laptops, three mobile phones, and 14 credit and debit cards were seized from him.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Je-Hyoung Lee, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate of Republic of Korea in Chennai, after discovering a fake Korean visa website being used to cheat Indians. The complaint was made following an inquiry on January 27 from an Indian who received a suspicious visa grant notice.