It's a mom's world!

Sanathan Shree Krishnan and Vasantha Sankarraman

(@sanathanogram)

A classical music artiste, and a self-taught music producer, this duo on Instagram is going viral with each of their music videos. For Sanathan Shree Krishnan and Vasantha Sankarraman, creativity has always been a part of their dynamics. “I have definitely inherited that (musical) instinct from her. When I began making content on Instagram and YouTube, I felt it would be meaningful and heartwarming to bring her into the frame. It just felt natural,” says Sanathan.

Their first collaboration was a Carnatic flip of the evergreen Tamil track Vaseegara, from the movie Minnale that received millions of views and support from film stars and celebrities. Sanathan shares, “More than anything, it was the love from our audience that made it special and encouraged us to keep creating together.”

While Sanathan takes care of the music production and mixing from scratch, the vocals are recorded by them together as a team. For them, creating content together has become a ritual. “It strengthens our bond and gives new meaning to what we do,” says the music producer.

These recording sessions are “fun” for the mother-son duo. Sanathan shares a memory. “Whenever I correct a small part of her singing, she gives me that classic “Tirunelveli-ke halwa va” look, which loosely means ‘you’re teaching a pro?’,” he laughs.

Through this whole process of creating music, recording, editing, and posting on Instagram, Sanathan now enjoys seeing his mother through a new lens. He says, “I’ve always seen her as a performer, a music teacher, and more. But creating content together truly enlightened me to what she brings to life through her presence, her wisdom, and her deep knowledge of music, especially with her nuanced understanding of Carnatic and Indian classical traditions.”