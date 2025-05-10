Safe fun under the sun

The annual exams are finally over, and it is time for children to unwind and have some fun! What better way to kick off the summer than by joining a summer sports camp? It offers children a fantastic opportunity to learn a new sport or develop their skills in a familiar one. Such activities provide a combined blend of fun, adventure, learning, training, and play. Participating in outdoor games requires caution and awareness to minimise the risk of injuries.

Parents and camp organisers need to prioritise safety and take preventive measures to ensure that children enjoy their summer camps without injury through using proper techniques and equipment.

Before joining the camp

Parents should see that their child is healthy and physically fit for joining a sports camp. A physical check-up that can identify a child’s underlying health issues or physical limitations to ensure an appropriate choice of sport.