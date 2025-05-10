Traffic diversion in Chennai for unity rally

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic advisory around Marina beach on Saturday when Chief Minister MK Stalin and other ministers participate in a solidarity march in a tribute to the Indian Armed forces following Operation Sindoor. The event will begin at 5 pm from the Light House and culminate at the war memorial near Napier Bridge.

Vehicular movement on Kamarajar Salai from the war memorial to the lighthouse will be strictly prohibited between 4 pm and 6 pm. Vehicles travelling from Thiruvanmiyur to Parry’s Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be rerouted through Sardar Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and Anna Salai. In the reverse direction, traffic from Parry’s to Thiruvanmiyur will be diverted through Anna Salai, Teynampet and Gandhi Mandapam Road towards Madhya Kailash.