Traffic diversion in Chennai for unity rally

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic advisory around Marina beach on Saturday when Chief Minister MK Stalin and other ministers participate in a solidarity march in a tribute to the Indian Armed forces following Operation Sindoor. The event will begin at 5 pm from the Light House and culminate at the war memorial near Napier Bridge.
Vehicular movement on Kamarajar Salai from the war memorial to the lighthouse will be strictly prohibited between 4 pm and 6 pm. Vehicles travelling from Thiruvanmiyur to Parry’s Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be rerouted through Sardar Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and Anna Salai. In the reverse direction, traffic from Parry’s to Thiruvanmiyur will be diverted through Anna Salai, Teynampet and Gandhi Mandapam Road towards Madhya Kailash.
MTC buses originating from Anna statue will be redirected along routes passing through Wellington junction, GP Road, clock tower, GRH Point, Royapettah High Road, Lloyds Road, Jambulingam Street, RK Salai, VM Street, Mandaveli and Mylapore. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Greenways junction to Santhome will be diverted through Mandaveli, RA Puram 2nd Main Road, TTK Road, RK Salai, and Anna Salai.
To avoid congestion and ensure public safety, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, Santhome High Road, RK Salai, Cathedral Road and Wallajah Road from 12 noon to 9 pm on Saturday.
Parking for participants has been arranged at Swami Sivananda Salai near the Island Grounds, while additional space will be available at the PWD Ground. VIP vehicles will be allowed to enter the Island Ground via Flagstaff Road. General motorists are advised to avoid routes leading to Kamarajar Salai and use alternate paths during the specified hours.