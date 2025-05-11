Fund, eviction issues create roadblocks for Buckingham Canal restoration

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is getting ready to demarcate the boundaries of Buckingham Canal to restore the waterbody to its original water-carrying capacity. But with funds yet to be released by the state government and concerns being raised over resettling the illegal settlers who have built tenements along the canal, the road to the project remains rocky.

Built over 200 years ago, the Buckingham Canal was once a vital waterway linking Pedda Ganjam in Andhra Pradesh to Marakkanam in Tamil Nadu. During its heyday, the canal could carry over 6,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water.

Due to unplanned urbanisation and widespread encroachments, its capacity has now shrunk to around 3,000 cusecs.

A senior WRD official told TNIE that the WRD, along with the municipal administration department, had obtained administrative sanction to carry out comprehensive restoration and rejuvenation of the canal and associated drains, with funding support from the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), a year ago.