Tactile drone made by Chennai company gets Indian Army’s field-level validation

CHENNAI: A micro-category surveillance drone developed by a Chennai-based company has received the nod from the Indian Army, marking a potential inflection point in India’s ambitions to build a sovereign defence technology ecosystem and reduce its reliance on import from other foreign entities.

Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, a Chennai-based firm, has secured field-level validation for its Ajeet Mini drone- a compact tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for reconnaissance missions.

The Army’s endorsement came after field trials conducted earlier this week by a Mountain Brigade operating in high-altitude terrain, where the drone met key performance parameters.

The Army’s validation is not a procurement contract but is believed to be a crucial first step, providing Zuppa with access to further trials, and a possible entry into a strategic procurement pipeline in the coming years.

The Ajeet Mini is built around Zuppa’s proprietary patented autopilot system and features a domestically developed cyber-physical stack, including in-house firmware, command protocols, and ground control software.

“We’ve developed the entire stack ourselves- hardware, software, structural components, and the control systems,” said company founder Sai Pattabiram.

On the day prior to the announcement, Indian forces intercepted a coordinated drone swarm believed to be launched by Pakistan across the LOC near Jammu.

Pattabiram said that Zuppa’s SWARM platform offers potential for “deep penetration” missions across adverse borders without the risks associated with manned sorties.

Analysts say the domestic demand for drones- spanning defence, agriculture, and logistics- could create a fertile environment for globally competitive innovation, provided policy support and procurement pipelines remain robust. “Drone manufacturing will evolve in distinct clusters, driven by domestic volume,” Pattabiram added.