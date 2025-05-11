Victim’s mom, 7 teens among 13 held for rape of minor girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: Investigating the rape of a 13-year-old, the Pallavaram all women police station arrested 13 people including the victim’s mother and seven juveniles under the Pocso Act on Friday.

According to the police, the Tambaram city police commissionerate began the probe when doctors at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital informed that during examination the girl was found to be six-months pregnant.

The investigation found that the girl was allegedly raped multiple times as her mother ignored the assault. Preliminary investigations indicate that she turned a deaf ear to her daughter’s complaints and may have even played a part in enabling the abuse.

The abuse started when a 17-year-old visited their house to deliver a water can and misbehaved with the victim. Encouraged by the mother not complaining, he later brought his friends to the house, who also abused her.

The accused have been identified as Nandakumar (19), Sanjay Kumar (18), Sanjay (18), Mudichur Surya (22), Isa Pallavaram Nixon (22), and seven other juveniles. All of them live in the vicinity of the victim’s home at Pozhichalur.

All the accused who are above the age of 18, including the mother, have been sent to Puzhal prison while the juveniles are lodged at the Chengalpattu government-run home. The victim is now under the protection of the government at a facility. Police sources said further investigation is underway to identify the involvement of others.