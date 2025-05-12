Brushstrokes from behind the closed doors

But in her final year of engineering, Varshitha listened to herself. “I thought engineering and coding is not my stuff. I wanted to do fashion designing,” she says. That door closed. So she made a window — into realism art. And then calligraphy.

It wasn’t Kerala that first introduced her to Kerala mural painting. It was a temple in Tiruchy. “A Krishna temple,” she recalls, where the walls, unlike the stone-carved ones she was used to, held paintings. “I was really mesmerised.” Today, she works on 4x3-foot canvases, dedicating hours to a form steeped in ritual and reverence. “People think it’s very auspicious, especially for puja rooms,” she adds. This, too, she learnt online. “We don’t have much exposure here in Kallakurichi. So I learnt from online resources.”

But before the brushes came out, the resistance came in.