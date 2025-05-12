World from a woman’s view

It all began with capturing photographs — moments of realisation about the lives of people who weren’t visible in the mainstream. P Abhijith, a veteran media professional and social observer, found himself drawn to stories that refused to remain hidden. “People in the trans and LGBTQIA+ community weren’t visible like today two decades ago,” he says.

The seed for Njan Revathi, a long documentary based on the life of writer, actor, and trans activist A Revathi, was planted during a reluctant visit to the trans community in Koovagam. It was a friend’s casual suggestion, but for Abhijith, it became a turning point. “At that time, my attitude was like that of a first-timer who didn’t know anything. I was reluctant at first. I photographed and then I spoke to a lot of people. Then when I came back, I had this urge to go back and follow up.”

This urge grew into years of documentation — first through photography, then exhibitions across Kerala, and finally, film. With Njan Revathi, the lens widens to encompass the personal and political journey of one of India’s most compelling transgender voices.