Youth dies by suicide in Chennai over Rs 6 lakh debt

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after he lost Rs 6 lakh to online gambling, at his house in Puzhal on Saturday. The police said that the man had borrowed money in the hopes of getting back the lost money. Probe is on.

The Puzhal police said the deceased, Murugan, was employed at a firm responsible for managing cash of a private bank’s ATMs. He allegedly played online rummy and had lost several lakhs in it.

He was found dead inside the house by his mother, who alerted the police. A letter left behind by Murugan said that the reason for his extreme step was due the loss of Rs 6 lakh.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts contact Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104)