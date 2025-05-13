A love letter from Chennai to Chennai

The other day, the power went out. Again. It was 3.12 pm on a Tuesday. I was in mid-hair mask, mid-groupchat tea scroll, mid-life, really — when suddenly, there was silence. Fan: off. Wifi: gone. Mobile data? Mysteriously non-functional, as if Airtel, too, had surrendered to the heat.

Naturally, I opened a tab devoted to finding flights. I typed “Zurich”. Not because I had a visa (I don’t), or even a plan (also no), but because it felt like the kind of place where women don’t sweat through their satin PJs or dissociate while pretending to take calls. I imagined myself in a cashmere trench, gliding past a lake, emotionally unavailable and perfectly moisturised.

Then my mother appeared — not with a glass of iced water or any sympathy, but with that calm, slightly unimpressed air, she reserves for moments like this. Looking at me sprawled on the bed, she said, “You’re not built for survival situations.” And she walked off.

So I did what any self-respecting girl would do. I picked up my oversized sunglasses, reapplied SPF 50, and marched into the living room, perched on the edge of the couch — a magazine to fan myself in one hand, disdain in the other — like a woman waiting to be rescued, or at least brought a chilled tender coconut, while preparing myself to head out.