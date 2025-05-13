Chennai metro and MRTS merger in limbo as railways yet to give in-principle nod

CHENNAI: A long-anticipated merger of Chennai’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) with the city’s expanding metro network is in a limbo as the Indian Railways Board is yet to grant in-principle approval, according to senior officials at the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA).

CUMTA had hoped for a final decision by early 2025 as officials said the state has completed all preparatory work for the acquisition. “The ball is in the court of Indian Railways,” a senior official told TNIE. Southern Railway officials refused to comment on the matter.

CUMTA sources said that Southern Railway had earlier signalled the go ahead in May 2022 during a meeting chaired by the then chief secretary Irai Anbu, reviving a proposal that had languished since 2018 due to a protracted dispute over land acquisition for a new link between Beach and Park stations.

The MRTS, a 15km elevated corridor treading through the city’s central business district and extending to the IT hub along the eastern coastline, has long been regarded as an underutilised infrastructure.

Despite a designed capacity to transport 4.25 lakh passengers daily, it currently struggles with poor maintenance, underwhelming ridership, and mounting financial losses.

The system reportedly posted a deficit of Rs 84.1 crore before the merger talks, driven by low fare revenue and high operating costs, including over Rs 101 crore spent annually on operations, maintenance, and staffing. Revenues from ticket sales stood at just Rs 18 crore, according to CUMTA sources.

The Phase-II extension of MRTS involves a roughly 5km extension which is expected to add three more stations to the present 18 stations, and improve connectivity with both Chennai Metro and the suburban rail system.

As part of the proposed handover, the state government is set to acquire 150 electrical multiple unit (EMU) coaches, valued at a depreciated cost of around Rs 140 crore.

An alternative arrangement under consideration involves a dry lease model, where the state would operate the network while Southern Railway retains ownership of the rolling stock, potentially easing the transition until new AC coaches are phased in.