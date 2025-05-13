Embrace this tropical treasure

Propagation and growth

Banana plants are propagated through ‘pups’ or suckers that emerge around the base of the plant. After the main plant flowers and fruits — which takes at least nine months — it dies back at the base. However, the corm (underground stem) remains, producing new pups that can be separated and planted to grow new plants.

Common issues

Panama disease: One of the most prolific diseases affecting banana plants is Panama disease, a soil-based fungus prevalent in tropical regions. This fungus invades the roots, attacking the plant’s young parts and causing the browning of leaves. The most effective defense against this disease is to cultivate varieties that have been bred for resistance. When purchasing seeds or seedlings, look for disease-resistant varieties available locally.

Multifaceted benefits

Banana plants offer numerous benefits beyond their fruit.

Windbreak: Planting bananas along the periphery of your garden can serve as an effective windbreak.

Animal feed: The leaves can be used to feed cattle.

Utility: Every part of the banana plant can be utilised, enhancing its value in sustainable farming practices.