Fire breaks out at textile showroom in T Nagar, 30 workers moved to safety

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in the second floor of a textile showroom on Ranganathan Street, T Nagar, on Monday morning. While damage to property was reported, 30 employees who were in the building at that time moved out to safety.

The blaze, which started around 10.30 am, is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit from an air conditioner located on the second floor. Investigation is under way to find the exact cause of the fire.

A senior officer from the fire and rescue department told reporters that a total of four fire tender vehicles along with eight water tankers from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board were deployed and at least 50 fire personnel were engaged to put out the blaze.

When asked about precautions the shops on Ranganathan Street should take in the event of fire accidents, the officer said owners of the shops can set up fire-fighting installations and provide training to workers.