Make your own reading hub

Storage

The core of these libraries is the bookcases. And while your dream library might have built-in bookshelves with glass shutters, they are quite expensive to make and would be possible only if there is ample space available. Generally, libraries having floor-to-ceiling storage not just make the space aesthetic but also add a lot more storage for your books than going for something with a lower height. However, if your space does not allow for this, vintage bookshelves with glass shutters, wooden racks, and storage units always add the needed warmth to this space. Explore options from full-height storage to wall shelves, depending on the availability of space and resources, while also keeping in mind the number of books you need to house. Use materials wisely to add warmth to these spaces, even if they are small in size.

Seating

The library is where you will be spending hours reading your favourite books, and hence, the seating is as important as the storage. If you live alone or are creating this space as a private retreat, opt for a cushioned chair. If you like curling up your feet and reading, go in for a sofa combined with an ottoman to rest your feet. You can only focus on reading if your back is not hurting and you are well-positioned for long dives into text. Floor seating is also a great way to enjoy a book, cuddled up with a throw blanket and a beverage.