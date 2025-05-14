1.38 lakh house site pattas given in Chennai: Dy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that the DMK government has issued over 1.38 lakh house site pattas to the people in Chennai and its suburban areas during the past four years.

He said this while issuing pattas to 1,500 people at Kathivakkam in Thiruvotriyur area at a government function.

He recalled Chief Minister M K Stalin, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, promising to issue house site pattas to people who have been living in Chennai for a long time. After that, a committee headed by Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran was appointed to accomplish this task.

The committee resolved the bottlenecks, including the technical issues prevailing in giving pattas. Following this, in July last, 4,200 pattas were issued in the Madhavaram and Sozhinganallur areas. In September last year, 2,120 pattas were issued in the Thiruvotriyur constituency.

Speaking at the event, the deputy CM announced that 400 families who gave lands for North Chennai Thermal Power Station but did not get pattas for 35 years too would receive them. Later he issued them pattas at the event.

He said though the house sites were given in 1970s and 1980s, in many places pattas were not issued due to technical reasons. These issues have been set right and now pattas are being issued.