Domestic staff who jumped off terrace to escape fire dies at hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: A domestic staff who jumped from the terrace of a house in Valasaravakkam when it was engulfed by flames, succumbed to injuries at a government hospital on Monday night.

According to police, the woman, Saraswathi (26), was living with her husband and two children in Ramapuram. She was working as a domestic staff at the house of an elderly couple Natraj (74) and Thangam (70).

When a fire broke out on Sunday, the couple was charred to death, while their grandson Shravan jumped to the ground floor from the balcony and escaped with minor injuries.

Saraswathy, who was on the terrace drying clothes, tried to escape by jumping to the ground floor. However, she suffered serious injuries, and was admitted to hospital, where she died on Monday night.

When asked about the cause of the fire, an officer said, “Samples have been taken from the house and tests will be conducted to ascertain how and where the fire started. As of now, we suspect an electric short-circuit.”