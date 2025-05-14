Man loses Rs 22 Lakh in WhatsApp scam; Chennai cops arrest two in Telangana, Andhra

CHENNAI: The North Zone Cyber Crime Police in Chennai arrested two men from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with an alleged scam in which a Sowcarpet-based businessman lost Rs 22.6 lakh. The arrests were made after a month-long probe into a cross-border cyber fraud involving bogus veterinary drug deals.

One of the accused, Ajmeera Sudhakar (31), was arrested on May 11 in Mallaram of Warangal district. Based on his confession, P Yaragorla Srinu alias Akhil (32) was nabbed the next day from Upparapallem in Bapatla district. Police seized two mobile phones used by the accused.

The duo had opened multiple bank accounts to route fraudulent funds and had withdrawn over Rs 20 lakh from banks in Navi Mumbai and Chembur through cheques and ATMs. They are also allegedly linked to other cybercrime cases in Maharashtra, Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand. Police said Yaragorla Srinu received commissions of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction for allowing fraudsters to use his bank accounts.