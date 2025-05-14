Summer sips

Mango Mint Kombucha

Kombucha has its ancient roots in China, but in India, it quietly thrived for decades in underground circles of yoga practitioners, ashrams, and home brewers. Surya, a brewmaster from Heaven’s Elix Kombucha, says, “Long before it hit café menus or store shelves, it was being brewed in glass jars tucked away in kitchen corners — from health-conscious homes in Kerala and Auroville to spiritual retreats that valued its probiotic benefits.”

From his brewery, he shares a Mango Mint recipe that brings the tropics to your bottle — fresh, smooth, and unapologetically real.

Benefits

Supports gut health with natural probiotics from live cultures

Aids digestion: Mint helps soothe your system while kombucha balances it

Boosts hydration with a refreshing, low-sugar alternative to sodas

Natural energy lift from B-vitamins and organic acids

Ingredients

(for one 500ml bottle)

Ripe mango: ½ medium

Fresh mint leaves: A small handful

Sugar: ½ tbsp

Heaven’s Elix Kombucha (unflavored): 425 ml

Mango-mint purée: 75 ml

For Mango-mint purée

Peel and chop the mango. zdd these pieces and a handful of fresh mint leaves in a blender.

Blend into a fine paste. Then, strain the purée through a fine sieve or muslin cloth to extract 75 ml of smooth juice.

Add ½ tbsp sugar to a clean 500 ml flip-top glass bottle. (This gives your kombucha the fuel it needs to carbonate.)

Pour in 75 ml of mango-mint purée. Top up with 425 ml of Heaven’s Elix Kombucha, leaving 1 inch of headspace at the top and seal the bottle tightly.

Second Fermentation

Store in a dark, warm place for 2-3 days. (This is where the fizz and flavour magic happens.)

Chill the bottle in the fridge on the last day.