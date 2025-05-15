Folk arts find young fingers

Pardhan Gond from Madhya Pradesh, Warli from Maharashtra, Metila from the Mithila region bordering Bihar and West Bengal, Patua from West Bengal, and Mata ni Pachedi from Gujarat will be highlighted. “There is so much to see all around us. India is a visual culture. And these are traditions that we don’t see in an everyday sense. We may not live in those parts of the country where they are easily available. It is an important part of our art education because most of us grow up with this idea that art education, as it is taught in other parts of the world, is a given thing and we must follow that. But it is not quite necessary. There are ways in which you can learn from traditions here as well,” says Geetha, painting the importance of art programmes.

At this one-of-a-kind workshop, where children will be “inspired by what they see, before they create their art”. she says, “Typically, in art workshops, you’re asked to copy; we don’t do that. We give them worksheets on which some things will be done and the children can take cue from that and add their own imagination, colours to complete the work.”