GCC announces vaccination, deworming for 1.8 lakh strays from June

CHENNAI: Moving towards its goal of making Chennai rabies-free, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced, starting June, it will roll out an intensified rabies vaccination and deworming campaign for around 1.8 lakh stray dogs in the city, at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The civic body will also provide free rabies vaccinations for pet dogs at its pet clinics.
To tackle the increasing stray dog population in Chennai, the GCC, as announced earlier, is increasing the number of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres from five to 15. The existing centres at Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Kannammapet, Sholinganallur, and Meenambakkam currently sterilises over 100 stray dogs daily.
The 10 new centres will come up at Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, and Perungudi, and will be able to sterilise 300 more stray dogs per day.
Sterilisation procedures are performed by qualified veterinary surgeons, supported by assistant veterinarians and post-operative care staff. All operations adhere to the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, which mandate that stray dogs be captured, sterilised, vaccinated against rabies, and released back into their original locations.
A total of 16 dog-catching vehicles and 78 trained personnel are currently deployed across the city. They are supported by 23 veterinary assistants and 4 veterinary doctors to ensure quality and safe surgical methods.
Furthermore, the GCC will implement a comprehensive microchipping initiative for two lakh dogs - including both stray and pet dogs - with all relevant details to be recorded in an online portal. This will include data such as the location and date of capture, sterilisation details, vaccination administration, deworming medication, and other medical treatments for stray dogs.
For pet dogs, the database will capture ownership details, license information, vaccination, deworming status, veterinary treatments, and veterinarian details. The microchips will enable systematic monitoring, dog population control, and timely vaccination against rabies, thereby safeguarding public health.
A recent joint survey by the GCC, TNAWB, WVS, and volunteers estimated Chennai’s stray dog population at 1.8 lakh. Since 2021, the corporation has sterilised 66,285 stray dogs and vaccinated about 1.1 lakh dogs, including 41,917 pet dogs.
Pet owners have been urged to obtain a pet license through the online portal by paying a fee of Rs 50, which must be renewed annually at the same cost.
These licenses are issued only upon submission of valid proof of rabies vaccination, thereby supporting the “Rabies-Free Chennai” initiative. Between 2024 and April 2025, a total of 9,883 pet licenses have been issued.
