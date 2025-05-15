GCC announces vaccination, deworming for 1.8 lakh strays from June

CHENNAI: Moving towards its goal of making Chennai rabies-free, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced, starting June, it will roll out an intensified rabies vaccination and deworming campaign for around 1.8 lakh stray dogs in the city, at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The civic body will also provide free rabies vaccinations for pet dogs at its pet clinics.

To tackle the increasing stray dog population in Chennai, the GCC, as announced earlier, is increasing the number of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres from five to 15. The existing centres at Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Kannammapet, Sholinganallur, and Meenambakkam currently sterilises over 100 stray dogs daily.

The 10 new centres will come up at Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, and Perungudi, and will be able to sterilise 300 more stray dogs per day.

Sterilisation procedures are performed by qualified veterinary surgeons, supported by assistant veterinarians and post-operative care staff. All operations adhere to the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, which mandate that stray dogs be captured, sterilised, vaccinated against rabies, and released back into their original locations.

A total of 16 dog-catching vehicles and 78 trained personnel are currently deployed across the city. They are supported by 23 veterinary assistants and 4 veterinary doctors to ensure quality and safe surgical methods.