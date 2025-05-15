Let’s play, just for fun!

I have been writing this column for almost two years now. The focus has been on traditional games, but today’s article is about something more basic and fundamental — the traditional practice of play.

It’s the summer holidays. I remember looking forward to them the entire year. It’s not that I did not enjoy school, I did. But summer holidays meant long, lazy days to read, play, and have fun without a plan or purpose. While I was growing up, there were no summer classes, so my days were free and unfettered.

Things have changed. With both parents working and often having no responsible adult at home, summer classes become a good way to keep children occupied and safe rather than being left alone. Do they have fun? Yes. Do they meet new friends and learn a lot? Yes.