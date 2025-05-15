'Peace' of art

When ancient Greek historian Herodotus famously stated, “In peace, sons bury fathers; but in war, fathers bury their sons”, it perfectly defined what a conflict does to those who are left behind to rebuild life and what’s left of it from the rubble. We may have come a long way with our modes of combat, but eventually, a war is a war, and it affects generations to come. Hostilities simply do not vanish with a ceasefire. The wounds run deep enough to write histories.

Peace has always been a precious commodity for humankind. It is perhaps the fragility of it that makes it so. Which is why the world today, more than any other time, needs the gentle, sane touch of art. Here’s how art can be a catalyst for peace:

FOSTERING THE SPIRIT OF COLLABORATION

It has been said that fear survives only until the moment you confront it. It is the same with hate and prejudice. The origins of hate often stem from conditioning and indoctrination, which happen to most of us in some form as we make our way through the world. Many times, all it takes is for us to come out of that cocoon of bias, try to understand the object of our loathing, and watch as resentment gives way to acceptance.