Man re-hired at shop makes off with gold in Chennai

CHENNAI: In three separate incidents, more than 140 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen at Saidapet, Anna Nagar and Neelankarai.

In Saidapet, an employee at a jewellery shop allegedly escaped with 53 sovereigns of gold on Monday, just days after being re-hired. The suspect, Rohit from Rajasthan, had previously worked at Sayar Jewellery on Bazaar Road for six months before quitting, the police said.

He was recently re-hired as the owner of the shop and Rohit has the same roots. However, he vanished the very next day, and a locker containing gold bracelets was found emptied, the police said. CCTV footage reportedly captured him taking the items.

In Anna Nagar, a 60-year-old private firm employee – Padmanaban – lodged a complaint after discovering 35 sovereigns of his mother’s gold jewellery missing from a cupboard at his home in Shanthi Colony. The suspicion fell on his domestic help Poovizhi alias Stella and her husband Bharathi. During questioning, they gave contradictory statements, the police said.

In Neelankarai, a couple from Nepal, employed as domestic help, allegedly escaped with 60 sovereigns of gold from their employer’s house in Kottivakkam. Mahesh Kumar, a retired IT professional.