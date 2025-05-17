At 86.1 per cent, Chennai corporation schools' class 10 score up 7 per cent

CHENNAI: The city corporation schools recorded a pass percentage of 86.10%, a sharp increase of 7% from last year’s 79.10% in the Class 10 board examination results that was announced on Friday morning.

All high and higher secondary schools, except one in north Chennai, run by the corporation achieved pass percentage of more than 65%. The north Chennai school recorded a pass rate of only 40%. The overall performance of government schools in the city, including corporation schools, stood at 82.84%.

Among the 7,142 students from 81 corporation schools who appeared for the exam, as many as 6,149 students, including 3,113 boys (83.93%) and 3,036 girls (88.44%) - cleared the examination.

This year also saw a notable rise in the number of GCC schools achieving 100% pass rate in Class 10. As many as 14 schools achieved the feat this year, while just two schools recorded cent per cent pass last year. The 14 schools include CBHSS in Purasai, CGHSS Nungambakkam, and CHS in Kamarajapuram, Kodungaiyur, Kannamapet, Padikuppam, Cooks Road, Kilpauk, KP Street, Chetpet, Rangarajapuram, VP Koil Street, Choolaimedu, and CHSS in Lloyds Road.

Notably, 12 students scored centum in Social Science, and one got 100 marks in Science. A total of 1,963 students scored between 350 and 500 marks, including 190 students who secured above 450 marks.