At 86.1 per cent, Chennai corporation schools' class 10 score up 7 per cent

CHENNAI: The city corporation schools recorded a pass percentage of 86.10%, a sharp increase of 7% from last year’s 79.10% in the Class 10 board examination results that was announced on Friday morning.
All high and higher secondary schools, except one in north Chennai, run by the corporation achieved pass percentage of more than 65%. The north Chennai school recorded a pass rate of only 40%. The overall performance of government schools in the city, including corporation schools, stood at 82.84%.
Among the 7,142 students from 81 corporation schools who appeared for the exam, as many as 6,149 students, including 3,113 boys (83.93%) and 3,036 girls (88.44%) - cleared the examination.
This year also saw a notable rise in the number of GCC schools achieving 100% pass rate in Class 10. As many as 14 schools achieved the feat this year, while just two schools recorded cent per cent pass last year. The 14 schools include CBHSS in Purasai, CGHSS Nungambakkam, and CHS in Kamarajapuram, Kodungaiyur, Kannamapet, Padikuppam, Cooks Road, Kilpauk, KP Street, Chetpet, Rangarajapuram, VP Koil Street, Choolaimedu, and CHSS in Lloyds Road.
Notably, 12 students scored centum in Social Science, and one got 100 marks in Science. A total of 1,963 students scored between 350 and 500 marks, including 190 students who secured above 450 marks.
In the Class 11 results that was announced later in the day, the corporation schools recorded a pass percentage of 81%, a slight rise from last year’s 80.80%. A total of 5,361 students appeared for the exams, of which 4,340 - 1,783 boys (75.36%) and 2,557 girls (85.38%) - passed. CHSS Lloyds Road was the only school to record a 100% pass in Class 11.
Six students achieved centum marks across Commerce, Computer Science, and Computer Applications. A total of 249 students scored between 450 and 500 marks, while 68 scored between 501 and 550, and 9 between 551 and 600 marks.
Maithili A from CGHSS Pulla Avenue topped Class 11 by scoring 590. She was followed by Harinishree S with 577 marks, Smitha V with 575, and Elakkiya S with 571 marks - all from the same school, which also produced the Class 12 topper in the city this year.
A senior corporation official told TNIE, “Teachers were pooled across schools, and multiple model exams were conducted. Academically, strong students were paired with slower learners promoting peer-to-peer learning and reducing performance disparities.”
Speaking about the one underperforming school in North Chennai, the official said, “It currently has only five teachers. This shortage has directly impacted the students’ performance. The GCC will ensure that qualified teachers are placed in all schools.”
Rs 1L to schools that got centum
Mayor R Priya on Friday distributed Rs 1 lakh each to the headmistresses of Chennai Corporation schools that achieved 100% results in Class 10 and 11 board exams, as a contribution to the School Education Development Fund